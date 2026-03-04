Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Short Interest Down 22.0% in February

Dyadic International Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 108,709 shares, a decline of 22.0% from the January 29th total of 139,282 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 39,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 39,623 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DYAI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.78. 72,644 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,880. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.96. Dyadic International has a 1-year low of $0.71 and a 1-year high of $1.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Dyadic International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DYAI. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the third quarter worth $41,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 16,146.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 26,965 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dyadic International during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dyadic International during the third quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 36,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.95% of the company’s stock.

Dyadic International, Inc is a biotechnology company headquartered in Jupiter, Florida, that specializes in developing and commercializing its proprietary C1 fungal-based expression platform. The company’s core business revolves around enabling efficient, scalable production of proteins and enzymes for a wide range of applications, including biopharmaceuticals, industrial enzymes, agricultural bioactives and biofuels. By leveraging its C1 system, Dyadic seeks to offer clients cost-effective, high-yield manufacturing processes that can accelerate development timelines and reduce overall production costs.

The Dyadic C1 platform is designed to produce complex proteins five to ten times faster than traditional cell culture technologies, such as CHO cells or yeast.

