DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Hits New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

DPM Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $46.28 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 8510 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.45.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research raised DPM Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of DPM Metals in a report on Friday, December 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

DPM Metals Trading Down 7.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

DPM Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $352.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.77 million. DPM Metals had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 23.61%. Analysts anticipate that DPM Metals Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dundee Precious Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) is a Canada‐based precious metals producer with a focus on gold and copper mining. The company’s primary operations are located in southeastern Europe, where it owns and operates the Chelopech mine, a high‐grade gold‐copper‐silver underground mine in Bulgaria. In addition to gold‐copper production at Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals is advancing the Krumovgrad gold project, also in Bulgaria, which is expected to further diversify its output and extend the company’s production profile.

At Chelopech, Dundee Precious Metals employs a conventional flotation process to recover gold, copper and silver from sulphide ores.

