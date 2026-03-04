DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE:DLY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.1167 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2%

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.55. 61,877 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,539. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.88. DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $16.28.

About DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund

DoubleLine Yield Opportunities Fund (NYSE: DLY) is an actively managed closed-end interval fund designed to deliver total return through a diversified portfolio of fixed income securities. Since its introduction in mid-2021, the fund has sought to generate income and capital appreciation by investing across a broad spectrum of credit markets, including corporate debt, asset-backed and mortgage-backed securities, emerging markets debt, and other income-oriented instruments.

The fund’s primary investment strategy emphasizes rigorous credit analysis and sector diversification.

