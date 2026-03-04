Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:DUST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 2,977,391 shares, a decrease of 33.0% from the January 29th total of 4,441,132 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,367,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Currently, 9.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,367,165 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Group One Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 104.4% in the second quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $112,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares Stock Performance

DUST stock traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,097,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,392,383. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.41. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $49.86.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2x Shares shares are going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, March 5th. The 1-10 reverse split was recently announced. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, March 4th.

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bear 2X Shares (DUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x inverse exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. DUST was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

