Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF $DFAU Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,945 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,515 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $17,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 297.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $195,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU opened at $47.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.00. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $33.06 and a 1 year high of $48.36.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

