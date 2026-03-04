Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $591.32 Million Stock Position in FedEx Corporation $FDX

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of FedEx Corporation (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,507,565 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,709 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.06% of FedEx worth $591,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.8% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FedEx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 218 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrade and higher target: Jefferies raised its price target to $450 and kept a "buy" rating, giving FDX additional buy-side institutional momentum and signaling continued confidence in the company's earnings trajectory. Jefferies adjusts price target

Positive Sentiment: Tariff-refund upside: FedEx was an early mover suing for refunds after the Supreme Court struck down prior emergency tariffs — management says it could be eligible for roughly $1B and has pledged to return refunds to customers, a potential one-time boost and goodwill generator. FedEx tariff lawsuits

Positive Sentiment: Momentum/earnings track record: Analysts and market pieces cite strong recent earnings surprises, improving trade volumes (especially China–U.S.), and strategic initiatives that helped a 20% surge in February — these fundamentals support continued upside if execution holds. Why did FedEx surge

Neutral Sentiment: Tariff landscape evolving: The Supreme Court ruling voided prior IEEPA tariffs and the administration reissued narrower tariffs under a different statute — this lowers effective rates but creates timing/clarity issues around extensions and refund mechanics. Tariff relief analysis

Neutral Sentiment: Refund process complexity: Importers and others are filing large numbers of claims in the Court of International Trade, which could slow or complicate payouts and prolong uncertainty about timing and amounts. Tariff-refund seekers flock

Negative Sentiment: Legal and reputational risk: FedEx's lawsuit and public commitments have invited class-action suits and greater regulatory scrutiny — potential liabilities, customer disputes, or a legal loss could dent margins or force larger-than-expected payouts. FedEx legal risks

Negative Sentiment: Execution & H2 outlook risks: Morgan Stanley and other commentators note strong H1 catalysts but warn of headwinds in H2 that could limit sustainable margin expansion — investors may be trimming positions ahead of that uncertainty. Morgan Stanley note

Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical disruption: FedEx suspended services in several Gulf countries amid regional conflict, creating near-term revenue disruption and logistics costs on key international routes. Service suspensions

FedEx Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of FDX stock opened at $382.15 on Wednesday. FedEx Corporation has a 12-month low of $194.29 and a 12-month high of $392.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $335.27 and a 200-day moving average of $279.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Corporation will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HSBC cut FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America upped their price target on FedEx from $408.00 to $414.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $365.07.

FedEx Profile

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

