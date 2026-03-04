Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.16 Billion Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,908,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,480 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,155,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MU. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,974 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 10,633 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 1.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 4,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Stock Down 8.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $379.68 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $373.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $257.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $427.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09 and a beta of 1.50. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $455.50.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 17th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $1.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 28.15%.The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 8.220-8.620 EPS. Analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 29th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Micron Technology from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. William Blair assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $275.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $371.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Micron Technology

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 26,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.04, for a total value of $10,410,657.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 323,486 shares in the company, valued at $126,495,965.44. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.89, for a total transaction of $10,747,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 248,021 shares in the company, valued at $106,621,747.69. The trade was a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 23,200 shares of company stock worth $7,821,723 and have sold 73,623 shares worth $27,307,408. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

About Micron Technology

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.