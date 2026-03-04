Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,592,234 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.07% of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing worth $1,003,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% during the third quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% during the third quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 16.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSM shares. UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Sunday, December 7th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

More Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

Positive Sentiment: ASML’s advance in High-NA EUV lithography strengthens the long-term capacity and technology roadmap for leaders like TSMC — a structural tailwind for advanced-node demand. Read More.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 4.3%

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $353.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 1 year low of $134.25 and a 1 year high of $390.20. The company has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.16, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $340.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $300.14.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 45.13% and a return on equity of 34.89%. The firm had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be given a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

