DigitalOcean (NYSE:DOCN) CAO Cherie Barrett Sells 22,000 Shares

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DOCN – Get Free Report) CAO Cherie Barrett sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $1,204,940.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 62,469 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,427.13. The trade was a 26.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

DigitalOcean Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of DOCN traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,887,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,561,418. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 56.60 and a beta of 1.76. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.45 and a 1-year high of $70.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on DigitalOcean from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citizens Jmp boosted their price target on DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of DigitalOcean from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DigitalOcean presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DigitalOcean

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of DigitalOcean in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,633,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of DigitalOcean during the 3rd quarter worth $21,808,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in DigitalOcean by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,194,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,496,000 after buying an additional 568,823 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,362,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,836,000 after acquiring an additional 442,617 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DigitalOcean by 784.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 494,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,786,000 after acquiring an additional 438,411 shares during the period. 49.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc is a cloud infrastructure provider that focuses on simplicity, performance and developer experience. The company offers a range of cloud services designed to help software developers, startups and small- to medium-sized businesses deploy, manage and scale applications. Its flagship offering, Droplets, provides virtual private servers that can be configured with various CPU, memory and storage options. In addition to compute instances, DigitalOcean’s platform includes managed Kubernetes, scalable object and block storage, managed databases, load balancers and networking capabilities such as Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) and Floating IPs.

Founded in 2011 and headquartered in New York City, DigitalOcean was created with the goal of making cloud computing more accessible to individual developers and smaller teams.

