Dianthus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNTH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNTH – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $58.00 and last traded at $58.00, with a volume of 1503 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $55.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Dianthus Therapeutics from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.63.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.91 and a beta of 1.56.

In other Dianthus Therapeutics news, CFO Ryan Savitz sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.18, for a total value of $903,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 3,366.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,577,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,431,000 after buying an additional 2,503,311 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 3,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,931 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,507,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,129,000 after purchasing an additional 836,571 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,859,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of Dianthus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $29,434,000. 47.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops complement therapeutics for patients with severe autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It is developing DNTH103, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial, for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, multifocal motor neuropathy, and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy. Dianthus Therapeutics, Inc was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

