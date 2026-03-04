DHT (NYSE:DHT) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Dnb Carnegie

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Dnb Carnegie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut DHT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DHT in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of DHT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

NYSE:DHT opened at $19.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18. DHT has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $20.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68 and a beta of -0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.80.

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $117.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.96 million. DHT had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 42.35%.DHT’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that DHT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in DHT by 568.0% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,554 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter worth $714,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the fourth quarter valued at $369,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of DHT by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 24,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of DHT by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,025 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the period. 58.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHT Holdings, Inc (NYSE: DHT) is a Bermuda-based independent crude oil tanker company that provides seaborne transportation of crude oil on a worldwide basis. The company’s core business involves the ownership and operation of a modern fleet of Very Large Crude Carriers (VLCCs) and Suezmax tankers, which are chartered to oil producers, trading houses and national oil companies. Through spot charters, time-charters and tanker pooling arrangements, DHT connects crude oil exporters with refining hubs in Asia, Europe, North America and other global markets.

Founded in 2005 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange later that year, DHT has grown its presence in the maritime sector by focusing on operational efficiency and disciplined capital management.

