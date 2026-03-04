Devve (DEVVE) Price Down 7.6% This Week

Devve (DEVVE) traded 2.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, Devve has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One Devve token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0517 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Devve has a total market capitalization of $967.99 thousand and approximately $247.69 thousand worth of Devve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Devve alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71,218.51 or 0.99699515 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,496.08 or 0.99812289 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Devve Profile

Devve’s genesis date was February 6th, 2024. Devve’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,721,364 tokens. The Reddit community for Devve is https://reddit.com/r/devveofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Devve is www.devve.com. Devve’s official message board is medium.com/@devveecosystem. Devve’s official Twitter account is @devveecosystem.

Devve Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Devve (DEVVE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Devve has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 96,443,724.16323902 in circulation. The last known price of Devve is 0.04898008 USD and is down -4.69 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $191,236.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.devve.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Devve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Devve should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Devve using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Devve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Devve and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.