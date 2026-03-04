Deepwater Asset Management LLC Takes Position in First Solar, Inc. $FSLR

Deepwater Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,223 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $931,000. First Solar accounts for about 0.4% of Deepwater Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 69,810 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,556,000 after acquiring an additional 5,852 shares during the last quarter. Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Solar in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $950,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in First Solar by 22.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,155 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,015,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Solar during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the third quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FSLR stock opened at $197.53 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.35. First Solar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.56 and a 1 year high of $285.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $238.81 and a 200 day moving average of $236.83. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.90, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.65.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by ($0.38). First Solar had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 29.28%.The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 13.05 EPS for the current year.

Argus cut its price target from $300 to $250 but kept a "buy" rating, implying meaningful upside remains versus current levels.

Morgan Stanley trimmed its target to $230 (still "overweight"), reflecting a more cautious recovery outlook but continued buy-side view.

Barclays also lowered its target to $228 while maintaining an "overweight" rating — another signal that analysts expect upside but see nearer-term headwinds.

Reported short-interest updates show zero/NaN values in published feeds (likely a data-error); nothing reliable to indicate a true surge in short activity. Investors should treat those figures with caution.

Coverage highlights FSLR's Q4 earnings miss and weak 2026 sales guidance as the proximate cause of the selloff; the stock plunged after those results.

A Pomerantz LLP investor‑alert says it is investigating claims on behalf of First Solar investors, introducing legal and reputational risk that can weigh on the stock.

Critical commentary points to structural risks (e.g., subsidy dependence, margin pressures) and a "two‑billion dollar" vulnerability that could amplify downside if market conditions or policy support weaken.

MarketWatch noted the stock underperformed peers despite recent intraday gains — a reminder that sector rotation and earnings surprises are driving relative moves.

In related news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 3,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total value of $641,278.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 16,625 shares in the company, valued at $3,257,336.25. This trade represents a 16.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 3,194 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.93, for a total transaction of $625,800.42. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 40,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,992,768.42. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,515 shares of company stock valued at $5,389,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of First Solar from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $205.00 price objective (down from $264.00) on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on First Solar from $316.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets set a $263.00 price target on First Solar in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Seaport Research Partners increased their price objective on First Solar from $217.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.33.

First Solar, Inc (NASDAQ: FSLR) is a United States–based solar technology company best known for designing and manufacturing thin‑film photovoltaic (PV) modules that use cadmium telluride (CdTe) semiconductor technology. The company supplies PV modules and delivers integrated solar power solutions for utility‑scale projects, positioning itself as a provider of both components and complete solar energy systems rather than solely a parts supplier. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Beyond module manufacturing, First Solar offers a range of project services including development support, engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services, and operations and maintenance (O&M) for large-scale solar installations.

