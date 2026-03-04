Deep Yellow (OTCMKTS:DYLLF) Shares Gap Down – Here’s What Happened

Deep Yellow Limited (OTCMKTS:DYLLF – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.74. Deep Yellow shares last traded at $1.74, with a volume of 1,000 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DYLLF shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Deep Yellow from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating and set a $1.85 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Deep Yellow in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1.85 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deep Yellow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.85.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.33.

Deep Yellow Limited is an Australia-based mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing uranium projects in Africa. Established in 1990 and headquartered in Perth, the company’s principal goal is to define and develop high-quality uranium resources to support global low-carbon energy solutions. Deep Yellow pursues a strategy of systematic exploration, resource delineation and feasibility studies aimed at delivering near-term production opportunities.

The company’s flagship assets are located in Namibia’s well-known uranium provinces, including the Tumas and Omahola project areas, where extensive drilling programs have identified significant mineralisation.

