Danita Ostling Sells 2,500 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Danita Ostling sold 2,500 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,326.40. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Circle Internet Group Price Performance
NYSE:CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40.
Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Analysis on CRCL
Circle Internet Group News Roundup
Here are the key news stories impacting Circle Internet Group this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk (Middle East / Iran) has pushed crypto and stablecoin flows higher as investors seek dollar‑pegged liquidity; several pieces note that instability boosts USDC usage and helped lift CRCL sentiment. Circle Internet (CRCL) Stock Rallies 15% Circle Internet Stock Gets an Iran Bump
- Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target to $100 (now Neutral) on a lower probability of Fed rate cuts; that lift in formal target and supportive analyst commentary is reinforcing upside expectations. Mizuho raises Circle target to $100
- Positive Sentiment: Fundamentals and product news: recent reports highlight accelerating revenue (Q4 strength), surging USDC usage, and new monetization angles tied to AI/prediction‑market activity — all constructive for near‑term growth expectations. Why Circle Stock Jumped 31% in February Why Circle Internet Stock Surged Today
- Positive Sentiment: Unusually heavy bullish options activity: ~158,937 calls were traded (≈+33% vs. average), signaling short‑term speculative buying or hedging that can amplify upward moves.
- Neutral Sentiment: Post‑earnings analyst commentary (including a high‑profile Goldman Sachs note) is generating headlines; views vary by shop, so this is informing volatility rather than a clear directional signal. Goldman Sachs analyst delivers shock message on Circle
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparative analyst pieces (peer valuation comparisons) are circulating and provide context for investors but do not themselves drive a clear buy/sell signal. PIPR vs. CRCL: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Negative Sentiment: Clustered insider selling: multiple executives and directors (including the CFO, president and CEO reductions) sold large blocks in late February — a material negative for sentiment and a potential source of supply pressure. Representative SEC Form 4 filing
- Negative Sentiment: Some firms (e.g., Needham) trimmed targets recently, which can weigh on medium‑term valuation expectations and contribute to short‑term volatility. Needham cuts price target
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Circle Internet Group
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Circle Internet Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,027,000.
About Circle Internet Group
Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.
Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Circle Internet Group
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Circle Internet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circle Internet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.