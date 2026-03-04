Danita Ostling Sells 2,500 Shares of Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL) Stock

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) Director Danita Ostling sold 2,500 shares of Circle Internet Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.16, for a total transaction of $220,400.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,790 shares in the company, valued at $2,097,326.40. This represents a 9.51% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NYSE:CRCL opened at $99.38 on Wednesday. Circle Internet Group, Inc. has a one year low of $49.90 and a one year high of $298.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.40.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE:CRCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $770.23 million for the quarter. Circle Internet Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRCL shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Circle Internet Group in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Circle Internet Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Circle Internet Group from $190.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Circle Internet Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Circle Internet Group in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Circle Internet Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRCL. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Circle Internet Group by 93.6% during the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,159,000. Cambient Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter valued at $376,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Circle Internet Group by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in Circle Internet Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,027,000.

Circle Internet Group (NYSE: CRCL) is a financial technology company that builds infrastructure to enable businesses and developers to use and move money on public blockchains. Co-founded by Jeremy Allaire and Sean Neville, the company is best known as a principal issuer and steward of USD Coin (USDC), a dollar-pegged stablecoin developed through the CENTRE Consortium, which Circle co-founded with Coinbase. Jeremy Allaire serves as CEO and has been a visible leader in the company’s strategy and public engagement around digital currency and payments innovation.

Circle’s core products and services center on digital currency issuance and programmable payments.

