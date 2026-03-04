CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and traded as low as $0.2231. CytoDyn shares last traded at $0.2310, with a volume of 2,076,821 shares.

CytoDyn Trading Down 6.1%

The stock has a market cap of $296.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.28.

Get CytoDyn alerts:

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of novel immunotherapies. The company’s lead product candidate, leronlimab (PRO 140), is a humanized monoclonal antibody designed to block the CCR5 receptor, which plays a critical role in HIV infection and certain cancer pathways. CytoDyn is advancing leronlimab through multiple clinical trials targeting indications such as treatment-resistant HIV, metastatic triple-negative breast cancer, and other oncology and inflammatory conditions.

In its pursuit of regulatory approvals, CytoDyn has conducted Phase II and Phase III studies of leronlimab in people living with HIV who have experienced virologic failure on existing therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CytoDyn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytoDyn and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.