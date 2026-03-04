CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.780-4.900 EPS.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRWD. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on CrowdStrike from $590.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on CrowdStrike from $595.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.43.

In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

