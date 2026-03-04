CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases Q1 2027 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2027 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.060-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its FY 2027 guidance to 4.780-4.900 EPS.
CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.7%
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $391.42 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike has a 52 week low of $298.00 and a 52 week high of $566.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $434.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $469.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -310.65, a PEG ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.06.
CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 76,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 11,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.78, for a total value of $5,498,758.58. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 342,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,399,015.90. This trade represents a 3.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock worth $45,722,274 in the last three months. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike reported Q4 results that beat consensus (≈$1.31B revenue, $1.12 EPS), disclosed ARR topping ~$5.25B and highlighted a record net new ARR — news that underpins upside to subscription growth and recurring revenue. BusinessWire: Q4 & FY26 Results
- Positive Sentiment: CrowdStrike issued very strong forward guidance: Q1 FY27 EPS guide ~1.06–1.07 vs. consensus ~0.68, and FY27 EPS ~4.78–4.90 vs. consensus ~3.26 — a material beat on outlook that supports margin and cash‑flow upside. (Guidance included in the company release above.) BusinessWire: Guidance
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo initiated coverage / upgraded CrowdStrike to an overweight / strong‑buy with a ~$450 price target, signaling institutional confidence that the company can navigate AI‑era security demand and recover from the recent AI‑related sell‑off. Seeking Alpha: Wells Fargo Coverage
- Neutral Sentiment: Some buy‑side analysts reiterated bullish stances (e.g., TD Cowen kept a Buy / $480 target), reflecting confidence in product road‑map and Falcon adoption but not changing near‑term narrative materially. TipRanks: TD Cowen Note
- Neutral Sentiment: BTIG adjusted its price target (to $499) while keeping a buy stance, showing some divergence across brokerages on upside magnitude even as they acknowledge strong execution. AmericanBankingNews: BTIG PT
- Negative Sentiment: Several firms flagged valuation as a concern and left or moved to Hold/neutral (e.g., Bernstein maintained a Hold citing rich multiples; Robert W. Baird cut its target to $450 and kept a neutral view) — that pressurizes upside despite strong numbers. TipRanks: Bernstein Hold AmericanBankingNews: Baird PT Cut
- Negative Sentiment: Investor caution from heavy insider selling disclosures and some third‑party data feeds that reported conflicting metrics (an outlier QuiverQuant piece showing a large EPS discrepancy) add near‑term noise and can amplify volatility. QuiverQuant: Data/Reporting Note
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.
The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.
