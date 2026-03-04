Cory Onell Sells 9,045 Shares of Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Stock

Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) insider Cory Onell sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total value of $222,597.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 202,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,982,392.94. The trade was a 4.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Cory Onell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

On Tuesday, March 3rd, Cory Onell sold 4,991 shares of Kraft Heinz stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total value of $121,480.94.

Kraft Heinz Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Kraft Heinz stock traded down $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $24.22. 15,478,066 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,539,150. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.03. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a PE ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.06. Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $21.99 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.07% and a negative net margin of 23.44%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.980-2.100 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -32.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $23.00 price target on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kraft Heinz

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Reflection Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Key Capital Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

About Kraft Heinz

(Get Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ: KHC) is a global food and beverage company formed in 2015 through the merger of Kraft Foods Group and H.J. Heinz Company. The combination created one of the largest packaged-food companies in the world, built around well-known consumer brands. The merger was supported by major investors and established a multi-national platform for branded food products.

Kraft Heinz develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of branded packaged foods and condiments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.