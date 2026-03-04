Contrasting FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) and Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH)

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Free Report) and FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and FIGS”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sportsman’s Warehouse $1.20 billion 0.05 -$33.06 million ($0.97) -1.53 FIGS $631.10 million 4.41 $34.25 million $0.19 88.95

Risk & Volatility

FIGS has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sportsman’s Warehouse. Sportsman’s Warehouse is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FIGS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Sportsman’s Warehouse has a beta of 0.6, meaning that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FIGS has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Sportsman’s Warehouse and FIGS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sportsman’s Warehouse -3.05% -7.20% -1.72% FIGS 5.43% 8.41% 6.33%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

83.0% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.2% of FIGS shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of Sportsman’s Warehouse shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.4% of FIGS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Sportsman’s Warehouse and FIGS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sportsman’s Warehouse 1 1 4 0 2.50 FIGS 0 5 3 2 2.70

Sportsman’s Warehouse currently has a consensus price target of $2.95, indicating a potential upside of 99.32%. FIGS has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential downside of 27.51%. Given Sportsman’s Warehouse’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Sportsman’s Warehouse is more favorable than FIGS.

Summary

FIGS beats Sportsman’s Warehouse on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods. Its products include hunting and shooting, archery, fishing, camping, boating accessories, optics and electronics, knives and tools, and footwear. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in West Jordan, UT.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc. operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States and internationally. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwear and non-scrubwear offerings, such as outerwear, underscrubs, footwear, compression socks, lab coats, loungewear, and other apparel. It also offers sports bras, performance leggings, tops, super-soft pima cotton tops, vests, fleeces, and jackets; necessities, scrub caps, lanyards, badge reels, tote bags, baseball caps, and beanies. The company markets and sells its products to healthcare professionals through its direct-to-consumer digital platform comprising website, mobile app, and B2B business, as well as retail store. FIGS, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Santa Monica, California. FIGS, Inc.

