Context Capital Management LLC Invests $3 Million in Emmis Acquisition Corp. $EMISU

Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EMISU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Emmis Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,176,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $2,196,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emmis Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $998,000.

Emmis Acquisition Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of EMISU opened at $10.04 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.04. Emmis Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $11.11.

Emmis Acquisition Company Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

