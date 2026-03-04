Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Insider Stephane Corre Sells 3,000 Shares

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Get Free Report) insider Stephane Corre sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.69, for a total transaction of $74,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 44,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,322.36. The trade was a 6.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Stephane Corre also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 25th, Stephane Corre sold 3,200 shares of Constellium stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $82,272.00.

Constellium stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.24. Constellium SE has a 52 week low of $7.32 and a 52 week high of $27.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.48.

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.44. Constellium had a return on equity of 32.14% and a net margin of 3.23%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Constellium SE will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellium by 6,985.7% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Constellium by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Constellium by 578.6% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Constellium by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Constellium in the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Constellium from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Constellium in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Constellium from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Constellium SE is a global leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance aluminum products and solutions. The company serves key markets including aerospace, automotive, and packaging, offering advanced rolled and extruded aluminum sheet, plate and structural components. Its product portfolio encompasses precision-engineered parts for commercial and military aircraft, automotive body structures and closures, beverage and specialty packaging, as well as industrial and structural applications.

Established in 2011 through the consolidation of Rio Tinto Alcan’s rolled-products and engineered-products businesses, Constellium has built a reputation for innovation in lightweighting and sustainability.

