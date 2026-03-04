Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at KeyCorp

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential downside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ED. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $107.73.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $112.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $105.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Consolidated Edison has a 1 year low of $94.96 and a 1 year high of $115.25.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Consolidated Edison has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John F. Killian sold 2,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.89, for a total value of $220,521.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 38,661 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,864.29. The trade was a 5.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Edison

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 72,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after buying an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Bryce Point Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter valued at $556,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 1,028,686 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,404,000 after acquiring an additional 29,606 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,017,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 3,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, commonly known as Con Edison, is an investor-owned energy company that primarily delivers electricity, natural gas and steam to customers in the New York metropolitan area. Its regulated utility operations include the distribution and transmission of electric power, the distribution of natural gas, and the operation of one of the largest district steam systems in the United States, serving commercial, institutional and residential customers in New York City and nearby counties.

The company operates through regulated utility subsidiaries that serve urban and suburban service territories, together with non-utility businesses that develop, own and manage energy infrastructure and clean energy projects.

