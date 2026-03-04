Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.7097.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial cut Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Confluent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Confluent from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 8th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target (up from $29.00) on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Confluent in a research note on Monday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $764,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 155,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,757,112.08. The trade was a 13.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Rohan Sivaram sold 21,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $660,142.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 561,966 shares in the company, valued at $17,252,356.20. This represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 1,501,830 shares of company stock valued at $45,389,931 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Confluent during the third quarter worth about $26,000. United Community Bank bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Confluent in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFLT stock opened at $30.75 on Wednesday. Confluent has a 52 week low of $15.64 and a 52 week high of $32.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Confluent had a negative net margin of 25.31% and a negative return on equity of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $314.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Confluent will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Confluent, Inc (NASDAQ: CFLT) is a leading provider of an event streaming platform built on Apache Kafka. The company’s flagship offerings include Confluent Platform—a self-managed software solution—and Confluent Cloud, a fully managed service designed to simplify real-time data processing across hybrid and multi-cloud environments. These products enable enterprises to collect, process and distribute high volumes of data in real time, supporting use cases such as fraud detection, supply chain optimization and personalized customer experiences.

Founded in 2014 by Apache Kafka co-creators Jay Kreps, Neha Narkhede and Jun Rao, Confluent has driven the commercialization of Kafka technologies and extended the platform with tools for data integration, stream processing and enterprise-grade security.

