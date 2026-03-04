Condor Resources (CVE:CN) Stock Price Down 14.3% – What’s Next?

Condor Resources Inc. (CVE:CN – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 14.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 180,901 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 94,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Condor Resources Stock Down 14.3%

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.04 million, a P/E ratio of -6.00 and a beta of -0.39.

Condor Resources Company Profile

Condor Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Peru. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits, as well as other precious and base metals. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

