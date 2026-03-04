Comparing Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) & Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME)

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) and Summer Energy (OTCMKTS:SUME – Get Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Evergy and Summer Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Evergy 0 3 6 1 2.80 Summer Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Evergy presently has a consensus target price of $86.88, indicating a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Evergy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Evergy is more favorable than Summer Energy.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Evergy $5.96 billion 3.26 $855.60 million $3.67 23.00 Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Evergy and Summer Energy”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Evergy has higher revenue and earnings than Summer Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Evergy has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summer Energy has a beta of -172.59, indicating that its share price is 17,359% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.2% of Evergy shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Evergy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 56.6% of Summer Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Evergy and Summer Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Evergy 14.35% 8.79% 2.68% Summer Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Evergy beats Summer Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.

About Summer Energy

Summer Energy Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a retail electric provider in Texas, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Ohio, and Illinois. It procures wholesale energy and resells to commercial and residential customers. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

