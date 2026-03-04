Comparing Biotricity (NASDAQ:BTCY) & Dynatronics (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Profitability

This table compares Biotricity and Dynatronics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Biotricity -80.42% N/A -188.47% Dynatronics -8.35% -41.81% -9.56%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Biotricity and Dynatronics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Biotricity $12.06 million 0.63 -$14.09 million ($0.16) -1.67 Dynatronics $33.60 million 0.00 -$2.70 million ($1.35) 0.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Dynatronics has higher revenue and earnings than Biotricity. Biotricity is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Dynatronics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

3.9% of Biotricity shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.2% of Dynatronics shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.1% of Biotricity shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.9% of Dynatronics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Biotricity has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Dynatronics has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Dynatronics beats Biotricity on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Biotricity

Biotricity, Inc., a medical technology company, provides biometric data monitoring solutions in the United States. The company focuses on delivery of remote monitoring solutions to medical, healthcare, and consumer markets, including diagnostic and post-diagnostic solutions for lifestyle and chronic illnesses. It offers Bioflux mobile cardiac telemetry solution, an integrated ECG device; and ECG analysis software that analyzes and synthesizes patient ECG monitoring data, as well as software components. The company is based in Redwood City, California.

About Dynatronics

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. The company offers orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products. It also offers physical therapy and rehabilitation products, which include therapeutic modality devices comprising electrotherapy, ultrasound, phototherapy, traction, hot and cold therapy, and electrodes; and power and manually operated treatment tables, mat platforms, work tables, parallel bars, training stairs, weight racks, and other related equipment. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes clinical supplies, including exercise bands and tubing, lotions and gels, orthopedic bracings, paper products, and other related supplies. It markets its products under the Dynatron, Dynatron Solaris, Dynaheat, BodyIce, Powermatic, Bird & Cronin, Physician's Choice, Hausmann, PROTEAM, and Mammoth brands. The company sells its products to orthopedists, physical therapists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, sports medicine practitioners, clinics, hospitals, and retail distributors and equipment manufacturers. It also exports its products in Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Dynatronics Corporation was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Eagan, Minnesota.

