Community Foundation Oregon Sells 6,763 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,763 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $12,038.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 763,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,090.52. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, February 25th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,248 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $14,763.92.
- On Tuesday, February 24th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,864 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $6,955.20.
- On Monday, February 23rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,550 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $6,390.00.
- On Friday, February 20th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 43,980 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $79,603.80.
- On Thursday, February 19th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,270 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $4,131.40.
- On Thursday, January 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $2.31.
- On Wednesday, January 14th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,324 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $14,608.44.
- On Friday, January 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,487 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $3,375.49.
- On Wednesday, December 31st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,519 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $5,718.13.
- On Tuesday, December 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,221 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $9,581.67.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance
NASDAQ JCTC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jewett-Cameron Trading currently has an average rating of “Sell”.
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
