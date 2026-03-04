Community Foundation Oregon Sells 6,763 Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) Stock

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,763 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $12,038.14. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 763,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,090.52. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Community Foundation Oregon also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Jewett-Cameron Trading alerts:

On Wednesday, February 25th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 8,248 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $14,763.92.

On Tuesday, February 24th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,864 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $6,955.20.

On Monday, February 23rd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 3,550 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $6,390.00.

On Friday, February 20th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 43,980 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total value of $79,603.80.

On Thursday, February 19th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,270 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total value of $4,131.40.

On Thursday, January 15th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total value of $2.31.

On Wednesday, January 14th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 6,324 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.31, for a total transaction of $14,608.44.

On Friday, January 2nd, Community Foundation Oregon sold 1,487 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $3,375.49.

On Wednesday, December 31st, Community Foundation Oregon sold 2,519 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $5,718.13.

On Tuesday, December 30th, Community Foundation Oregon sold 4,221 shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.27, for a total transaction of $9,581.67.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Performance

NASDAQ JCTC opened at $1.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71. Jewett-Cameron Trading Company has a 52-week low of $1.66 and a 52-week high of $4.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jewett-Cameron Trading

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jewett-Cameron Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Jewett-Cameron Trading currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on JCTC

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jewett-Cameron Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.