Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Upgraded by Lake Street Capital to Strong-Buy Rating

Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CGNT. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Cognyte Software in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognyte Software currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NASDAQ CGNT opened at $7.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.52. The company has a market cap of $570.63 million, a PE ratio of -97.75 and a beta of 1.64. Cognyte Software has a 12 month low of $6.29 and a 12 month high of $11.65.

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.58 million. Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. Cognyte Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.240-0.240 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognyte Software by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 88,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Cognyte Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cognyte Software in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognyte Software by 38.4% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,781,000 after buying an additional 82,119 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new position in Cognyte Software during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.92% of the company’s stock.

Cognyte Software Ltd. is a global provider of security analytics solutions that was spun off from NICE Ltd. in early 2021. Headquartered in Israel, the company delivers specialized software and services designed to help government agencies, law enforcement organizations and critical infrastructure operators process and analyze large volumes of data for intelligence and investigative purposes.

The company’s core offerings include advanced analytics platforms that aggregate and visualize structured and unstructured data from diverse sources, such as communications metadata, open-source intelligence and sensor feeds.

