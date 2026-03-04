Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading 8.8% Higher – Still a Buy?

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) shares were up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.54 and last traded at GBX 0.54. Approximately 5,495,658 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 16,696,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.50.
The company has a market cap of £9.37 million, a PE ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -13.61, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 0.73.
Through its wholly owned but independently operated subsidiary, Cloudbreak Exploration Inc, the Company will develop its array of mineral assets, whilst continuing to generate new projects with a particular focus on commodities key to the energy transition.
The Group’s generative model across the energy and mineral sector enables a multi-asset approach to investing and exploration.
