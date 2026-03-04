Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.
More iShares Gold Trust News
Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Gold Trust this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Flows into gold ETFs picked up as the Iran conflict increased safe‑haven demand, providing direct support to IAU by boosting inflows into physical‑backed gold funds this week. Investors pour into gold ETFs as Iran conflict adds to the funds’ appeal
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts warn rallies may “pause” even though tariffs, higher inflation and Middle East escalation are supportive — this suggests upside is still possible, but momentum is uncertain near-term. Gold and silver rallies likely on pause despite new tariffs, higher inflation, and Middle East escalation – StoneX’s O’Connell
- Neutral Sentiment: World Gold Council data shows sovereign/central bank purchases weakened in January (an 82% drop vs. 2025 average), a longer‑term demand datapoint that tempers structural bullishness for bullion and gold ETFs. Central bank gold demand drops 82% from 2025 average in January, but sovereign demand base broadens – World Gold Council
- Negative Sentiment: Strong USD and rising bond yields drove a sharp intraday selloff in gold, which directly pressures IAU since the ETF tracks bullion. Multiple market reports cite a USDX rally and higher Treasury yields as the main catalysts. Gold, silver sharply lower as USDX rallies, bond yields rise
- Negative Sentiment: Technical indicators show a bearish wedge/breakdown and intraday “hammering” of gold prices, suggesting sellers have regained control and upside is capped until the technical picture improves. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Rising Wedge Break Signals Seller Control
- Negative Sentiment: Market commentary and price action this morning describe gold as “hammered” and facing downside risk as Fed rate expectations shift and safe‑haven bids ebb — a near‑term bearish backdrop for IAU. Gold Price Analysis – Gold Gets Hammered on Tuesday Morning
iShares Gold Trust Stock Down 4.4%
iShares Gold Trust Company Profile
iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares Gold Trust
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.