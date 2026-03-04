Claro Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 58.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,456 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Traub Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.67% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $95.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average is $90.85 and its 200-day moving average is $80.06. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $54.34 and a 52-week high of $104.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust's custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

