Citigroup Issues Positive Forecast for Target (NYSE:TGT) Stock Price

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Citigroup from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the retailer’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential downside of 3.88% from the company’s previous close.

TGT has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Target from $102.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Target from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Target from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.47.

Get Target alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TGT

Target Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:TGT traded up $0.92 on Wednesday, hitting $121.72. 5,153,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,560,771. Target has a 1-year low of $83.44 and a 1-year high of $126.00. The company has a market capitalization of $55.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $108.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.91.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $30.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.52 billion. Target had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 3.58%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. Target has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.300- EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 7.500-8.500 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Target will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Jessup Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Target in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its holdings in Target by 192.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Target this week:

Positive Sentiment: Better-than-expected Q4 results and upbeat FY‑2026 outlook — Target reported adjusted EPS above estimates and provided FY‑2026 guidance above consensus, which underpins the rally. PR Newswire: Strategic Plan

Better-than-expected Q4 results and upbeat FY‑2026 outlook — Target reported adjusted EPS above estimates and provided FY‑2026 guidance above consensus, which underpins the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management rolled out a multi‑year turnaround: $2B incremental 2026 investment, plans to add ~300 stores, remodels, higher store payroll and greater use of AI/personalization to drive sales. That’s the strategic catalyst investors rewarded. Zacks: Multi‑Year Strategy

Management rolled out a multi‑year turnaround: $2B incremental 2026 investment, plans to add ~300 stores, remodels, higher store payroll and greater use of AI/personalization to drive sales. That’s the strategic catalyst investors rewarded. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases from multiple firms (UBS, Oppenheimer, Telsey, Guggenheim, Piper) are adding buy‑side momentum and validating the turnaround thesis. Benzinga: Analyst Moves

Analyst upgrades and price‑target increases from multiple firms (UBS, Oppenheimer, Telsey, Guggenheim, Piper) are adding buy‑side momentum and validating the turnaround thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Category and merchandising overhaul (home, baby, store layouts) was presented at investor day — positive if executed but requires time to show sales uplift. CNBC: Merchandising Plans

Category and merchandising overhaul (home, baby, store layouts) was presented at investor day — positive if executed but requires time to show sales uplift. Neutral Sentiment: Market/valuation context: MarketBeat and other outlets highlight institutional accumulation, dividend yield and potential upside versus peers — supportive for longer‑term holders but not an immediate earnings lever. MarketBeat: Analyst/Valuation Note

Market/valuation context: MarketBeat and other outlets highlight institutional accumulation, dividend yield and potential upside versus peers — supportive for longer‑term holders but not an immediate earnings lever. Negative Sentiment: Execution risk and caution from Bank of America — BofA retained an Underperform rating and flagged execution challenges for the turnaround, a reminder that strategy delivery is uncertain. ProactiveInvestors: BofA Note

Execution risk and caution from Bank of America — BofA retained an Underperform rating and flagged execution challenges for the turnaround, a reminder that strategy delivery is uncertain. Negative Sentiment: Near‑term guidance puts pressure on the quarter: Target set Q1 EPS below Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), which increases short‑term execution risk despite stronger FY guidance. PR Newswire: Guidance

Near‑term guidance puts pressure on the quarter: Target set Q1 EPS below Street expectations (Q1 guide notably softer), which increases short‑term execution risk despite stronger FY guidance. Negative Sentiment: Some bearish commentary remains (articles calling Target a disappointing long‑term pick), keeping a portion of investors skeptical until sales trends clearly reverse. 247WallStreet: Critical View

About Target

(Get Free Report)

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) is a U.S.-based general merchandise retailer headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The company operates a network of full-line and small-format stores across the United States alongside a national e-commerce platform and mobile app. Target’s retail assortment spans apparel, home goods, electronics, groceries and household essentials, plus beauty, baby and pet categories. The firm complements national brands with a portfolio of owned and exclusive labels and partnerships that help differentiate its merchandise assortment.

Target traces its roots to the Dayton Company, founded by George Dayton in 1902; the Target discount chain was launched in 1962 and the parent company later adopted the Target Corporation name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.