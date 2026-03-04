Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Insider Nicole Jones Sells 2,307 Shares of Stock

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) insider Nicole Jones sold 2,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.91, for a total value of $666,515.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 32,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,432,044.77. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $283.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $280.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $284.45. Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $239.51 and a 1-year high of $350.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.27.

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The health services provider reported $8.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.20. Cigna Group had a return on equity of 19.46% and a net margin of 2.17%.The firm had revenue of $72.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Cigna Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 30.250- EPS. Analysts anticipate that Cigna Group will post 29.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.23%.

Piper Sandler kept an Overweight rating on CI and cut its price target slightly to $370 (from $374), implying roughly 30% upside from current levels — a vote of confidence from an institutional analyst.

Cigna reaffirmed its 2026 financial outlook while announcing the succession plan and said Brian Evanko was elected to the board — the reaffirmation reduces immediate earnings guidance risk.

Analyst/strategy pieces (e.g., Zacks) continue to highlight Cigna's growth characteristics and strong fundamentals after recent results, supporting a longer-term constructive view.

Cigna executives (CFO Ann Dennison and Evernorth president Adam Kautzner) presented at the TD Cowen healthcare conference this week — useful for investor Q&A but not a major catalyst.

Corporate/regional PR (e.g., broker awards in Dubai) highlights distribution/partner relationships but is unlikely to move the stock materially.

The market reacted negatively to the announced CEO succession: long-time CEO David Cordani will retire July 1, 2026 and become executive chair while President/COO Brian Evanko becomes CEO. Coverage flagged investor concern about leadership change despite Evanko being an internal choice; that concern appears to be the primary near-term reason for the stock decline.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CI. Leerink Partners lifted their price target on Cigna Group from $270.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cigna Group from $374.00 to $370.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $318.00 price target on shares of Cigna Group in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $307.00 price objective on shares of Cigna Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Cigna Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Cigna Group by 17.7% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Cigna Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,091,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 709 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cigna Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Natural Investments LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Group (NYSE: CI) is a global health services company that offers a broad portfolio of healthcare products and insurance solutions for individuals, employers, and governments. Its core businesses include medical and behavioral health plans, dental and vision coverage, pharmacy benefit management, and supplemental health products. Cigna serves a mix of commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid customers and provides workplace benefits such as group health plans and disability and life benefits for employers.

In addition to traditional insurance products, Cigna operates health services and care-delivery platforms designed to manage costs and improve outcomes.

