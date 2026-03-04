Christopher Pappas Sells 95,908 Shares of Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Pappas sold 95,908 shares of Chefs’ Warehouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total transaction of $5,997,127.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,398,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,979,580.66. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chefs’ Warehouse Stock Down 5.2%

Shares of CHEF traded down $3.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.43. 1,063,010 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,987. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $64.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.41. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $73.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Chefs’ Warehouse had a net margin of 1.74% and a return on equity of 14.75%. Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CHEF. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their target price on Chefs’ Warehouse from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chefs’ Warehouse from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chefs’ Warehouse presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Chefs’ Warehouse by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse by 515.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chefs’ Warehouse during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 30.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc is a specialty food distributor that supplies a broad range of high‐end ingredients and culinary products to professional chefs, restaurants, hotels, and other foodservice operators. Headquartered in Maspeth, New York, the company sources its portfolio from local artisans, boutique producers and leading global suppliers. Its core offerings include fresh and frozen proteins, specialty cuts of meat and seafood, handcrafted cheeses and charcuterie, seasonal produce, value‐added preparations, pantry staples and premium desserts and beverages.

The company operates a network of distribution centers strategically located in major metropolitan markets across North America.

