CG Oncology, Inc. $CGON Stock Holdings Trimmed by TD Asset Management Inc

TD Asset Management Inc lessened its position in shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report) by 25.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 151,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,696 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc owned about 0.20% of CG Oncology worth $6,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CG Oncology during the first quarter worth $475,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CG Oncology by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 35,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 5,442 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CG Oncology by 139.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 596,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,597,000 after buying an additional 347,055 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in shares of CG Oncology by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,393,000 after buying an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CG Oncology during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 26.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CG Oncology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CG Oncology

In related news, Director James Mulay sold 11,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.47, for a total transaction of $584,778.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CG Oncology Trading Up 4.8%

CG Oncology stock opened at $60.55 on Wednesday. CG Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.80 and a 52 week high of $60.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.25 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.78.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.32 million during the quarter. Research analysts expect that CG Oncology, Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on CGON. Morgan Stanley set a $93.00 target price on CG Oncology in a report on Friday, January 9th. Wedbush began coverage on CG Oncology in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CG Oncology from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of CG Oncology in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CG Oncology

CG Oncology Company Profile

(Free Report)

CG Oncology, Inc (NASDAQ: CGON) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CG Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CG Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.