Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,368,048 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 4,431,865 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.

Get Cencora alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total transaction of $578,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 18,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,484,620. This represents a 8.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 3,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.10, for a total transaction of $1,146,377.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 23,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,173,111.10. This represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold 15,220 shares of company stock worth $5,282,867 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE COR opened at $371.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.29. Cencora has a 12 month low of $248.59 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.

Cencora Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.