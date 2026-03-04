Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 5,368,048 shares, an increase of 21.1% from the January 29th total of 4,431,865 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Based on an average trading volume of 1,670,481 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COR. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cencora from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cencora from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird set a $415.00 price objective on shares of Cencora in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cencora from $417.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cencora from $405.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cencora currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $399.00.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on COR
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestcor Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Cencora by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 1.3% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Cencora by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Accent Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Trading Down 0.3%
NYSE COR opened at $371.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $353.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $335.29. Cencora has a 12 month low of $248.59 and a 12 month high of $377.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $72.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.68.
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $4.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $85.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.12 billion. Cencora had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 176.54%. Cencora’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cencora will post 15.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.85%.
Cencora Company Profile
Cencora (NYSE:COR) is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company’s core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.
Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Cencora
- New Copper-Rich “Kraken” Zone Discovered
- Silver Is the New Oil—And the World’s Running Dry
- America’s 1776 happening again
- 3 Signs You May Want to Switch Financial Advisors
- Silver’s squeeze is tightening – opportunity forming
Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.