Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral Rating

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $13.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $7.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.50% from the stock’s current price.

CPAC has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c)” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from $6.40 to $12.80 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.90.

NYSE:CPAC opened at $10.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.69 and its 200 day moving average is $8.41.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 13th. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $166.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.95 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPAC. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,110 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at $522,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. in the fourth quarter worth $155,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,754 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. during the fourth quarter valued at $167,000.

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA. is a Peru‐based cement and construction materials company engaged in the production, distribution and sale of cement and related products. The company’s core activities include manufacturing ordinary portland cement, hydrated lime and other industrial minerals. It serves the building and infrastructure sectors, offering tailored solutions for public works, residential and commercial construction projects.

Founded in 1949 in the coastal city of Pacasmayo, the company has grown into one of Peru’s leading cement producers.

