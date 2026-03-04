CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $1.25 million for the quarter. CCA Industries had a negative return on equity of 157.80% and a negative net margin of 84.05%.
CCA Industries Stock Performance
CAWW opened at $0.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.73. CCA Industries has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.59.
About CCA Industries
CCA Industries, Inc (OTCMKTS: CAWW) is a U.S.-based company specializing in the design, sourcing and distribution of aftermarket performance parts and accessories for motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), utility terrain vehicles (UTVs) and other powersports equipment. The company focuses on proprietary-brand products and selectively licensed product lines, offering a range of performance upgrades, replacement components and styling accessories to enthusiasts and independent retailers throughout North America.
The company’s product portfolio spans engine components, exhaust systems, suspension parts, braking upgrades, electrical accessories and performance-enhancing electronics.
