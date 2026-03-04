Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High – Here’s Why

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $305.00 and last traded at $304.13, with a volume of 78887 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $299.72.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CBOE. Royal Bank Of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $303.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, February 9th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $221.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $295.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $279.00.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 2.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $271.32 and a 200 day moving average of $254.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.86 billion, a PE ratio of 42.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.64%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.36, for a total transaction of $428,040.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,598.96. The trade was a 23.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Fitzpatrick sold 3,947 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.87, for a total value of $1,128,328.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,921 shares in the company, valued at $3,693,726.27. This represents a 23.40% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,695 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,981. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBOE. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,955,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,878,000 after acquiring an additional 120,021 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,854,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,298,185,000 after purchasing an additional 390,034 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,469,000 after buying an additional 101,349 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,987,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,940,000 after acquiring an additional 65,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,482,000 after purchasing an additional 155,333 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ: CBOE) is a global market infrastructure company that operates a family of exchanges and trading venues across listed derivatives, cash equities and foreign exchange. Its product suite includes options and futures markets, multiple U.S. equities exchanges, a derivatives exchange for volatility and other products, proprietary benchmark indexes (notably the Cboe Volatility Index, or VIX), market data and analytics, and trading technology and connectivity services. Cboe also provides market-access and order-routing tools used by broker-dealers, institutional investors and professional traders.

The company traces its roots to the Chicago Board Options Exchange, which was established in 1973 to create a centralized market for listed options; over the years the business expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions to become a multi-asset, multi-venue operator.

