Caz Investments LP Takes Position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. $FANG

Caz Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,992 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,435,000. Diamondback Energy makes up 8.3% of Caz Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 27.9% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,265,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $181,159,000 after buying an additional 276,394 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,107 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $10,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Finemark National Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 100.1% in the third quarter. Finemark National Bank & Trust now owns 79,125 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 39,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trivium Point Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $227,000. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FANG opened at $177.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.34 and a 200-day moving average of $150.41. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $114.00 and a 52-week high of $183.36.

Diamondback Energy Increases Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 23rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.07%.The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.30%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on FANG. UBS Group set a $195.00 target price on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 price target on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Monday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Charles Alvin Meloy sold 60,605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.12, for a total transaction of $9,764,677.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 982,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,220,806.72. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Fang Holdings Lp Sgf sold 1,000,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.88, for a total transaction of $162,880,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 98,686,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,074,094,093.76. This trade represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 1,438,516 shares of company stock valued at $225,026,921 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc (NASDAQ: FANG) is an independent oil and natural gas company focused on the development, exploration and production of unconventional resources in the Permian Basin. Headquartered in Midland, Texas, the company concentrates its operations in the core Midland and Delaware sub‑basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico, where it pursues contiguous acreage positions to support repeatable drilling programs.

Diamondback’s activities span the upstream value chain, including leasehold acquisition, well planning, drilling, completion and production optimization.

Featured Stories

