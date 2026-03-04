Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.0833.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price objective on shares of Cars.com in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cars.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cars.com from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Cars.com in a research report on Friday, February 27th.

In other news, CFO Sonia Jain sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.45, for a total value of $153,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 243,642 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,984.90. The trade was a 4.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 2.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CARS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Cars.com by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,139,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,296,000 after acquiring an additional 39,173 shares in the last quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cars.com by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,697,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,911,000 after purchasing an additional 639,000 shares during the last quarter. Hill Path Capital LP grew its position in Cars.com by 23.2% in the third quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 2,481,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,318,000 after purchasing an additional 468,000 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Cars.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,456,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Cars.com by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,203,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,708,000 after buying an additional 138,229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.15% of the company’s stock.

CARS opened at $8.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.85. The firm has a market cap of $483.19 million, a PE ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.50. Cars.com has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $183.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.44 million. Cars.com had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Cars.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cars.com will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Cars.com operates as a leading online automotive marketplace in the United States, connecting car shoppers with new and used vehicle listings from dealerships and private sellers. The platform enables consumers to research makes and models, compare prices, read expert and user reviews, and access tools such as TrueCost to estimate ownership expenses over time. Through its website and mobile applications, Cars.com aims to simplify the car-buying process by aggregating detailed vehicle data, payment calculators, and dealership ratings into a single user-friendly experience.

On the dealer side, Cars.com provides a suite of marketing and lead-generation services designed to help automotive retailers reach potential buyers and manage their online presence.

