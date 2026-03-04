Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Carbios SAS (OTCMKTS:COOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 139 shares, a growth of 32.4% from the January 29th total of 105 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Based on an average trading volume of 244 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Carbios SAS Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of COOSF stock opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.27 and a 200-day moving average of $11.28. Carbios SAS has a one year low of $5.37 and a one year high of $17.50.

Carbios SAS Company Profile

Carbios SAS is a France‐based biotechnology company specializing in the development of enzymatic processes to recycle and biodegrade PET plastics and polyester textiles. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, Carbios has pioneered industrial enzymes capable of depolymerizing post‐consumer PET into its original monomers. These monomers can then be purified and repolymerized into virgin‐quality PET, offering a circular solution to plastic waste.

The company’s core technology relies on proprietary engineered hydrolase enzymes that accelerate the breakdown of polyethylene terephthalate under mild conditions.

