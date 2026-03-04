Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF $CGCV Shares Bought by Evernest Financial Advisors LLC

Evernest Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGCV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,562 shares during the quarter. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF were worth $7,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 178.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,581,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,611,000 after buying an additional 1,014,040 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 67.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,397,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,964,000 after acquiring an additional 560,814 shares in the last quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 27.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tribridge Partners Financial LLC now owns 693,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,958,000 after acquiring an additional 150,739 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 487,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,682,000 after acquiring an additional 98,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 383,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,553,000 after acquiring an additional 23,092 shares in the last quarter.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGCV opened at $31.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.46. Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $23.93 and a 12-month high of $31.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.69 and a beta of 0.72.

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Increases Dividend

Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $0.1383 dividend. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This is an increase from Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09.

The Capital Group Conservative Equity ETF (CGCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed, seeking total returns through investments in North American companies. CGCV was launched on Jun 25, 2024 and is issued by Capital Group.

