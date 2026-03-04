California Resources (NYSE:CRC) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. California Resources had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $789.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from California Resources’ conference call:

CRC forecasts ~12% production growth in 2026 to ~155,000 BOE/d (about 81% oil) and has hedged roughly two‑thirds of its oil at $65 Brent, providing meaningful near‑term cash‑flow protection.

Management reported record 2025 financials (~$1.25B adjusted EBITDAX and $543M free cash flow), returned ~94% of FCF to shareholders, and raised share‑repurchase authorization by $430M (remaining ≈$600M), underscoring a shareholder‑friendly capital allocation.

Carbon TerraVault at Elk Hills is constructed and in commissioning, CRC has captured first CO2 and is awaiting final EPA approval to begin injection — a material de‑risking step for its CCS and integrated power strategy.

at Elk Hills is constructed and in commissioning, CRC has captured first CO2 and is awaiting final EPA approval to begin injection — a material de‑risking step for its CCS and integrated power strategy. Regulatory permitting has improved and the company says it holds the majority of permits needed to execute the 2026 program; CRC highlights a deep conventional inventory (nearly 1.2 billion BOE 2P ) supporting 20+ years of development at current rates.

) supporting 20+ years of development at current rates. California market headwinds — softer Resource Adequacy revenues (management cites roughly $25M–$50M under current conditions) and lower gas realizations — along with a corporate maintenance breakeven in the mid‑$50s WTI (~$60 Brent) could pressure near‑term margins if prices remain weak.

NYSE:CRC opened at $60.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.12. California Resources has a 1-year low of $30.97 and a 1-year high of $62.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in California Resources by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,181,806 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $186,968,000 after purchasing an additional 632,170 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of California Resources by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,842,223 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $171,786,000 after purchasing an additional 491,751 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 200.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,344,493 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $104,822,000 after buying an additional 1,564,866 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 63.8% in the second quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 2,000,649 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $91,370,000 after buying an additional 779,280 shares during the period. Finally, Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of California Resources by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 1,926,769 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $86,146,000 after buying an additional 536,190 shares in the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $63.00 price target on California Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Zacks Research upgraded California Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $58.00) on shares of California Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. Pickering Energy Partners cut shares of California Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of California Resources from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.10.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) is an independent exploration and production company focused exclusively on developing oil and natural gas assets in California. Headquartered in Newport Beach, the company engages in hydraulic fracturing, well completions, reservoir management and enhanced recovery operations to produce crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids.

CRC’s operations are concentrated in three core regions: the Los Angeles Basin, the Ventura Basin and the San Joaquin Basin.

