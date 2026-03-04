California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

California First Leasing Corp. (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 746 shares, an increase of 22.1% from the January 29th total of 611 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Based on an average trading volume of 2,982 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

California First Leasing Price Performance

OTCMKTS CFNB opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. California First Leasing has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $28.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.69.

California First Leasing Company Profile

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

