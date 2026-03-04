BTS Asset Management Inc. Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in The Kroger Co. $KR

BTS Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 14,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,006,000. Kroger accounts for approximately 1.3% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Kroger by 102.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 168,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after purchasing an additional 85,223 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Kroger by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 72,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,870,000 after purchasing an additional 21,876 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 857,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,828,000 after buying an additional 394,060 shares in the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd lifted its position in Kroger by 401.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 19,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 15,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its stake in Kroger by 64.7% in the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 45,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,051,000 after buying an additional 17,777 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock opened at $68.62 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.84. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $58.60 and a 12-month high of $74.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.54, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Kroger had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 0.54%.The company had revenue of $33.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. Kroger’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Kroger has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.750-4.800 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 13th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $73.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 27th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kroger in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.93.

About Kroger

The Kroger Co (NYSE: KR) is one of the largest supermarket operators in the United States, offering a wide range of retail grocery and related services. Founded in Cincinnati in 1883 by Bernard Kroger, the company operates a portfolio of supermarket and multi-department store banners and provides customers with fresh foods, packaged groceries, deli and bakery items, meat and seafood, produce, and prepared foods. Kroger’s stores commonly include pharmacy services and fuel centers, positioning the company as a broad-based neighborhood retail destination for everyday needs.

In addition to traditional in-store retailing, Kroger manufactures and distributes a variety of private-label brands and operates its own food production and supply-chain facilities.

