BTIG Research Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the ride-sharing company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 30.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on UBER. KeyCorp cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Arete Research set a $125.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.53.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:UBER opened at $76.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $60.63 and a 52 week high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.08). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 43.63%. The business had revenue of $14.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy bought 22,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.25 per share, with a total value of $1,599,776.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This represents a 357.02% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Uber Technologies

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Brant Point Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $933,000. Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 21.9% in the third quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 74,828 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,331,000 after acquiring an additional 13,454 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $1,538,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,859,000. Finally, Munro Partners acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,294,000. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

