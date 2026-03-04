BTIG Research Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at BTIG Research from $32.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.79.

Sportradar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 55.22 and a beta of 2.00. Sportradar Group has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $32.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $432.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.59 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Sportradar Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRAD. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Sportradar Group by 39.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,104,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,495 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its position in Sportradar Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 7,971,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,844,000 after purchasing an additional 129,276 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Sportradar Group by 560.3% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 542,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,582,000 after buying an additional 460,000 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Sportradar Group by 200.0% during the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 73,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 49,272 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group in the second quarter worth $1,246,000.

Sportradar Group Company Profile

Sportradar Group is a global leader in digital sports data and content, delivering real-time statistics, analytics and sports betting solutions to clients across the gaming, media and sports federation sectors. The company aggregates and processes live data from more than 800,000 sporting events each year, providing feeds for pre-match and in-play odds, visualization tools and managed trading services. Its products also include integrity services, which monitor betting markets for irregularities and help sports organizations safeguard competition outcomes.

Founded in 2001 and headquartered in St.

