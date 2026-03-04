BTIG Research Increases Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target to $100.00

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by BTIG Research from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.87% from the stock’s current price.

KTB has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kontoor Brands from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kontoor Brands in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.78.

NYSE:KTB opened at $77.60 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.16 and a 200-day moving average of $71.74. Kontoor Brands has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.78 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 63.21%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. Kontoor Brands has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands will post 4.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,019,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,443,000 after acquiring an additional 413,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,623,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,129,000 after purchasing an additional 32,630 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,283,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,415,000 after purchasing an additional 104,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kontoor Brands by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,276,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,819,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,261,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,088,000 after buying an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beats on both EPS and revenue: Kontoor reported $1.73 EPS vs. $1.65 consensus and $1.02B revenue vs. ~$975.8M expected, with revenue up ~45.6% year-over-year — key proof points for upside to near-term earnings and cash flow. Read More.

Q4 beats on both EPS and revenue: Kontoor reported $1.73 EPS vs. $1.65 consensus and $1.02B revenue vs. ~$975.8M expected, with revenue up ~45.6% year-over-year — key proof points for upside to near-term earnings and cash flow. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Helly Hansen is materially boosting results and outlook: management flagged strong Helly Hansen contribution as a driver of the revenue and margin outperformance, supporting the narrative of successful integration and incremental growth. Read More.

Helly Hansen is materially boosting results and outlook: management flagged strong Helly Hansen contribution as a driver of the revenue and margin outperformance, supporting the narrative of successful integration and incremental growth. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FY2026 EPS guidance raised well above Street: Kontoor set FY2026 EPS of $6.40–$6.50 vs. consensus ~$5.89, signaling management confidence in margin expansion and buyback/capital deployment optionality. This upgraded earnings trajectory is a primary catalyst for the stock move. Read More.

FY2026 EPS guidance raised well above Street: Kontoor set FY2026 EPS of $6.40–$6.50 vs. consensus ~$5.89, signaling management confidence in margin expansion and buyback/capital deployment optionality. This upgraded earnings trajectory is a primary catalyst for the stock move. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company schedules a Helly Hansen investor day (Sept. 2, 2026) to lay out long‑term strategy and financial targets for the brand — useful for longer-term investor visibility but not an immediate earnings changer. Read More.

Company schedules a Helly Hansen investor day (Sept. 2, 2026) to lay out long‑term strategy and financial targets for the brand — useful for longer-term investor visibility but not an immediate earnings changer. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Revenue guidance slightly conservative vs. some estimates: the company’s top‑line outlook of ~$3.4–3.5B is around consensus at the low end and may temper upside for revenue-driven bulls; investors focused solely on sales growth may note this mismatch. Read More.

Kontoor Brands, Inc is a global apparel company best known for its Wrangler and Lee denim and lifestyle brands. Established as an independent, publicly traded company in May 2019 following a spin-off from VF Corporation, Kontoor leverages a legacy that dates back to 1889 with the founding of Lee and to 1947 with the introduction of the Wrangler brand. The company focuses on designing, manufacturing and distributing premium, casual and workwear apparel, including jeans, pants, shorts, shirts, jackets and complementary accessories.

Kontoor Brands operates a diversified sales model that combines wholesale partnerships with leading retailers, distribution through e-commerce channels and select direct-to-consumer formats.

