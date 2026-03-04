BTGO (NYSE:BTGO) Trading 8.6% Higher – What’s Next?

BTGO (NYSE:BTGO – Get Free Report) traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.97 and last traded at $10.97. 140,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,224,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BTGO in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.50 price objective for the company. Clear Str raised BTGO to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BTGO in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of BTGO in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.05.

BTGO Trading Up 9.3%

Insiders Place Their Bets

BTGO Company Profile

In other BTGO news, insider Jeff Peter Horowitz sold 116,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $1,941,957.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 311,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,208,115.32. This represents a 27.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Jody Mettler sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $418,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $418,500. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 436,007 shares of company stock worth $7,298,757.

BitGo Holdings Inc is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins and settlement services from regulated cold storage. BitGo Holdings Inc is based in NEW YORK.

