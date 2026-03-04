Brokerages Set Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D) PT at $64.50

Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.7273.

Several brokerages have commented on D. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Weiss Ratings raised Dominion Energy from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. TD Cowen began coverage on Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Stock Down 0.4%

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in D. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Motiv8 Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $62.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.71. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $48.07 and a 52 week high of $67.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.66.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 77.62%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company’s core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion’s electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

